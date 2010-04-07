TV One offers universal 3G-SDI converter

At NAB (booth C3943) TV One will introduce its new C2-2375A universal 3G-SDI converter. Based on the company’s CORIO 2 technology, the unit provides bidirectional conversion between a variety of analog and digital video formats, as well as seamless switching, picture-in-picture windowing, chroma/luma keying, integral audio switching and SD/HD compatible genlock.

Inputs and outputs can be SD/HD/3G-SDI, DVI, composite video, S-Video, YUV, YPbPr or RGB. Signal parameters of the incoming video may be adjusted as desired, and the RGB/YPbPr output is also selectable as virtually any PC or HDTV resolution. The second DVI and analog output can be sent to a different format and resolution if required.

The standard key feature allows an image to be keyed over another and faded in and out and due to the 4:4:4 sampling format, precise keying at pixel level can be achieved. The mix mode permits seamless cut, fade or wipe transitions between input sources while the picture-in-picture function allows for one input to be inset into a window (of any size and position) on top of another full-screen video input source.

The genlock feature is SD- and HD-compatible, and ensures precise synchronization of the incoming signals by providing a wide subcarrier lock range with subcarrier phase adjust. The C2-2375A also provides integral audio switching to route audio from the (HDMI-compatible) DVI or SDI input to the DVI and SDI outputs.

Variable zoom to 10X enlarges any part of an input image to fill the entire screen, and position controls allow movement to any desired area. Variable shrink to as little as 10 percent is also available and allows fitting an image onto most displays. The advanced Digital Flicker Elimination circuitry and high sampling rate ensures crisp, clear images, while full bandwidth chroma sampling reproduces high-resolution colors.