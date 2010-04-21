TV One introduces Universal 3G-SDI converter

TV One unveiled the C2-2375A Universal 3G-SDI converter, which provides bidirectional conversion between a variety of analog and digital video formats, at the 2010 NAB Show.

Based on TV One’s CORIO2 technology, the unit provides features such as seamless switching, picture-in-picture windowing, chroma/luma keying, integral audio switching and SD- and HD-compatible genlock.

Inputs and outputs can be SD/HD/3G-SDI, DVI, composite video, S-video, YUV, YPbPr or RGB. Signal parameters of the incoming video may be adjusted as desired and the high-resolution RGB/YPbPr output is also selectable as virtually any PC or HDTV resolution. The second DVI and analog output can be set to a different format and resolution if required. The C2-2375A can also key one image over another. The image can be faded in and out, and precise keying at pixel level can be achieved due to the 4:4:4 sampling format.