TV News Gets Feted With 2016 National Murrow Awards
NEW YORK—TV news stations both large and small were recipients of the 2016 National Edward R. Murrow Awards, which have been handed out by the Radio Television Digital News Association since 1971. Per RTDNA’s announcement page: “Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.”
Here are this year’s recipients for television:
Small Market
Overall Excellence: WISC-TV; Madison, Wis.
Newscast: “News 3 at 6: No Charges in the Death of Tony Robinson” – WISC-TV
Breaking News: “Windstorm Slams Quincy” – WGEM-TV; Qunicy, Ill.
Continuing Coverage: “Death in The Chattam County Jail” – WSAV-TV; Savannah, Ga.
Feature Reporting: “Ashamed to Advocate: A Mother’s Lesson in Love” – WISC-TV
Investigative Reporting: “Mental Health 911” – CTV London; London, Ontario
News Documentary: “Trafficked” – WDAY-TV; Fargo, N.D.
News Series: “Swiped: Financial Mismanagement” – WVUE-TV; New Orleans
Reporting – Hard News: “Thoughts, Interrupted” – WBBH-TV; Fort Myers, Fla.
Reporting – Sports: “Hotel Swimmer” – KREM-TV; Spokane, Wash.
Use of Video: “Heart of Louisiana” – WVUE-TV
Writing: Blake Essig – KTUU-TV; Anchorage, Alaska
Website: WGRZ.com – WGRZ-TV; Buffalo, N.Y.
Large Market
Overall Excellence: CTV Vancouver; Vancouver, British Columbia
Newscast: “Clinton Homicides and Manhunt” – KMBC-TV; Kansas City, Mo.
Breaking News: “Baltimore Riots: A City Under Siege” – WJLA-TV; Washington D.C.
Continuing Coverage: “911: Lost on the Line” - WXIA-WATL-TV; Atlanta
Feature Reporting: “Mother Nature, :Let Up!” – WNBC-TV; New York
Investigative Reporting: “Smart ALEC: The Backroom Where Laws are Born” – WXIA-WATL-TV
News Documentary: “Jeremiah” – Alabama Public Television; Birmingham, Ala.
News Series: “The Faces of the Bombing” – KFOR-TV; Oklahoma City
Reporting – Hard News: “Cruel and Unusual: The Texas Prison Crisis” – WFAA-TV; Dallas
Reporting – Sports: “Big Ann” – WZZM-TV; Grand Rapids, Mich.
Use of Video: “Scholl Videography ‘The Motel Life’ – KUSA-TV; Denver, Colo.
Writing: Jaye Watson; WXIA-WATL-TV
Website: NBC10.com – WCAU; Philadelphia
Network Television
Overall Excellence: ABC News; New York
Newscast: “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Nov. 19, 2015” – NBC News; New York
Breaking News: “Baltimore: A City on Edge” – ABC News
Continuing Coverage: “NBC Nightly News: The Death of Freddie Gray” – NBC News
Feature Reporting: “SC Featured: The Courage Game” – ESPN; Bristol, Conn.
Investigative Reporting: “E:60 The Turf War” - ESPN
News Documentary: “Citizenfour” – HBO; Santa Monica, Calif.
News Series: “ABC News Nightline: Face to Face” – ABC News
Reporting – Hard News: “60 Minutes: Iraq’s Christians” – CBS News; New York
Reporting – Sports: “SC Featured: Miraculous” - ESPN
Use of Video: “Inside North Korea” – ABC News
Writing: Steve Hartman; CBS News
Website: ABCNews.go.com; ABC News
To see the full list of winners, including radio and online news, click here.
