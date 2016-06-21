TV News Gets Feted With 2016 National Murrow Awards

NEW YORK—TV news stations both large and small were recipients of the 2016 National Edward R. Murrow Awards, which have been handed out by the Radio Television Digital News Association since 1971. Per RTDNA’s announcement page: “Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.”

Here are this year’s recipients for television:

Small Market

Overall Excellence: WISC-TV; Madison, Wis.

Newscast: “News 3 at 6: No Charges in the Death of Tony Robinson” – WISC-TV

Breaking News: “Windstorm Slams Quincy” – WGEM-TV; Qunicy, Ill.

Continuing Coverage: “Death in The Chattam County Jail” – WSAV-TV; Savannah, Ga.

Feature Reporting: “Ashamed to Advocate: A Mother’s Lesson in Love” – WISC-TV

Investigative Reporting: “Mental Health 911” – CTV London; London, Ontario

News Documentary: “Trafficked” – WDAY-TV; Fargo, N.D.

News Series: “Swiped: Financial Mismanagement” – WVUE-TV; New Orleans

Reporting – Hard News: “Thoughts, Interrupted” – WBBH-TV; Fort Myers, Fla.

Reporting – Sports: “Hotel Swimmer” – KREM-TV; Spokane, Wash.

Use of Video: “Heart of Louisiana” – WVUE-TV

Writing: Blake Essig – KTUU-TV; Anchorage, Alaska

Website: WGRZ.com – WGRZ-TV; Buffalo, N.Y.

Large Market

Overall Excellence: CTV Vancouver; Vancouver, British Columbia

Newscast: “Clinton Homicides and Manhunt” – KMBC-TV; Kansas City, Mo.

Breaking News: “Baltimore Riots: A City Under Siege” – WJLA-TV; Washington D.C.

Continuing Coverage: “911: Lost on the Line” - WXIA-WATL-TV; Atlanta

Feature Reporting: “Mother Nature, :Let Up!” – WNBC-TV; New York

Investigative Reporting: “Smart ALEC: The Backroom Where Laws are Born” – WXIA-WATL-TV

News Documentary: “Jeremiah” – Alabama Public Television; Birmingham, Ala.

News Series: “The Faces of the Bombing” – KFOR-TV; Oklahoma City

Reporting – Hard News: “Cruel and Unusual: The Texas Prison Crisis” – WFAA-TV; Dallas

Reporting – Sports: “Big Ann” – WZZM-TV; Grand Rapids, Mich.

Use of Video: “Scholl Videography ‘The Motel Life’ – KUSA-TV; Denver, Colo.

Writing: Jaye Watson; WXIA-WATL-TV

Website: NBC10.com – WCAU; Philadelphia

Network Television

Overall Excellence: ABC News; New York

Newscast: “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Nov. 19, 2015” – NBC News; New York

Breaking News: “Baltimore: A City on Edge” – ABC News

Continuing Coverage: “NBC Nightly News: The Death of Freddie Gray” – NBC News

Feature Reporting: “SC Featured: The Courage Game” – ESPN; Bristol, Conn.

Investigative Reporting: “E:60 The Turf War” - ESPN

News Documentary: “Citizenfour” – HBO; Santa Monica, Calif.

News Series: “ABC News Nightline: Face to Face” – ABC News

Reporting – Hard News: “60 Minutes: Iraq’s Christians” – CBS News; New York

Reporting – Sports: “SC Featured: Miraculous” - ESPN

Use of Video: “Inside North Korea” – ABC News

Writing: Steve Hartman; CBS News

Website: ABCNews.go.com; ABC News

To see the full list of winners, including radio and online news, click here.