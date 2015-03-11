TV Network Affiliates to Meet at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS – The National Association of Broadcasters announced major TV Networks are scheduled to host meetings during 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Affiliate boards of directors from ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and MundoFox are set to meet as well as all affiliated TV stations for Fox Television and the CW Network.

ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox boards have held meetings at NAB since 2009; Fox held their own meeting in 2008. This will be the fifth consecutive year the CW affiliates are scheduled to meet; the eight consecutive for FOX affiliates. This will be the first year of participation for MundoFox boards.

2015 NAB Show runs from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.