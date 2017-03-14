TV Network Affiliates to Hold Meetings at 2017 NAB Show

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters announced that Fox Television and the CW Network will host meetings with their affiliated television station representatives at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. Also, the affiliate boards of directors of ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox Television will once again hold meetings during the NAB Show.



The 2017 NAB Show marks the 10th consecutive year that the Fox affiliates will meet in conjunction with the NAB Show and the seventh year for The CW affiliates. This is the ninth consecutive year the ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC affiliate boards have met at the NAB Show. The Fox affiliates board also met at the show in 2008.



The convention will be held April 22-27, 2017 in Las Vegas, with 103,000 attendees from 166 countries and more than 1,700 exhibitors expected.