TV 538 and SLAM!TV choose VidiGo Playout
Two new Netherlands TV channels 'TV 538' and 'SLAM!TV' have chosen VidiGo Playout. The music channels aimed at the youth market demands high levels of interactivity with the viewers.
VidiGo Playout supports interactive graphics and social media. Using Adobe Flash it is very simple to add all kinds of links. In addition to databases, data can also come from RSS feeds, Twitter or Facebook.
