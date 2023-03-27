TuneIn Launches 24/7 Audio Station Streaming CNN Original Series

SAN FRANCISCO—The live streaming audio service TuneIn and CNN have inked a multiyear extension of their longtime content partnership that includes audio simulcasts of CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, HLN and a commercial-free CNN station available to TuneIn Premium subscribers.

The new deal also expands the offering with the launch of a 24/7 CNN Originals station on March 27 as an ad-supported station for all subscribers. A commercial-free version for Premium subscribers will be launched soon, the companies said.

The addition of CNN Originals includes the 13-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and the critically acclaimed titles of This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Forensic Files II, American Dynasties: The Kennedys and more.

“CNN, television’s first 24-hour all-news service, continues to be a go-to source for around-the-clock news coverage, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the US,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “CNN has been one of our foundational partners. With news being an important pillar for TuneIn, the expansion of CNN content offerings and territories, in addition to our partnerships with other top US news outlets, allows TuneIn to continue to deliver diversified news offerings and value to our listeners.”

The renewal of the CNN agreement also includes: