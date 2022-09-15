Tubi, Fox Sports Launch a FIFA World Cup FAST Channel

SAN FRANCISCO—In the run-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Tubi has launched a FIFA World Cup free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel.

The FIFA World Cup FAST Channel on Tubi features highlights and analysis from this year’s competition, content from past FIFA World Cup tournaments and replays of every FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match. The replays will be available for free on-demand and programmed into the channel as replays.

Fox Entertainment owns both Tubi and Fox Sports, which will be televising the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“We’re proud to be the ultimate streaming destination in the U.S. to celebrate the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament,” said Farhad Massoudi, founder and CEO, Tubi. “We’re thrilled to give our viewers different entry points to enjoy one of the largest global sports events, whether they want to drop into the experience via our FAST Channel or actively engage through VOD, Tubi is making sure soccer fans never miss a moment of this historic winter World Cup.”

Fox Sports Digital content celebrating FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will also appear on the channel in the lead-up to the tournament. During this year’s celebrated tournament, the channel will roll out event coverage featuring highlight compilation videos.

Tubi’s exclusive FIFA World Cup Channel joins its growing lineup of more than 150 sports, entertainment and local news channels on Tubi from partners that include the NFL and Major League Baseball.