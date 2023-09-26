Tubi Adds GPT-4 Powered “Rabbit AI” Content Discovery Feature

SAN FRANCISCO—Tubi has announced the beta launch of Rabbit AI, a new feature that the company is billing as a "first-of-its-kind mobile feature" powered by ChatGPT-4 that offers viewers a new way to navigate the platform and discover movies and TV shows.

Rabbit AI will begin rolling out as a beta test to Tubi's iOS mobile app for viewers across the U.S. starting Sept. 26 and become widely available in the coming weeks. In addition, the Rabbit AI plugin for ChatGPT is now available on OpenAI for subscribers.

"One in five streamers binge-watch, because it's convenient or easier than searching for another show, as time spent looking is usually a mix of scrolling, maybe bickering over whether to watch a comedy or a horror movie," said Blake Bassett, senior director of product at Tubi. "At Tubi we're uniquely situated to find content for viewers that's specific to the moment they're in because of our large library and our personalization and machine-learning algorithms. With Rabbit AI, we're making the content discovery experience fun again."

Rabbit AI allows viewers to go beyond simple keyword searches and ask questions the same way a user would ask a friend, Tubi reported.

This new feature builds upon Tubi's current suite of content discovery tools that create a seamless experience for those who watch a wide variety of genres and subgenres.

Fox Corporation’s free streaming platform said that Tubi learns what users like through a series of viewer-driven signals, including saving content to My List, liking or disliking titles or watching TV shows or movies. Tubi uses those signals to craft a home screen that is unique to the user.

Over time, containers available on the home screen will populate with more personalized recommendations, like having Hitchcock movies added to your Thriller container after an evening of watching classic films.

The power of ChatGPT-4 and Tubi's deep library of over 200,000 movies and TV episodes lead to results that unearth unique titles from the catalog, providing hyper-personalized recommendations based on the contextual meaning of the terms, the streamer said. When content surfaced by Rabbit AI is saved onto My List or watched, Tubi's home screen will surface similar content onto viewer's home screens.