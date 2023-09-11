TSL to Unveil IP Audio Monitor/Mixer at IBC 2023

MARLOW, U.K.—TSL will introduce its new MPA1-MIX-NET-V-R, a fully redundant 1U audio confidence monitor and mixer with 16 instantly recallable independent mixes, during IBC2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

TSL engineered the MPA1-MIX-NET-V-R in accordance with key industry standards, including SMPTE ST 2022-7, to ensure fully optimized network topologies that reduce user risk and network complexity without limiting operational agility, the company said.

The latest MPA1-MIX-NET innovation safeguards against disruptions and system failures, empowering broadcasters to deliver top-tier, uninterrupted broadcasting experiences.

“It is increasingly clear that IP is the future, and to get there, we have to build products that provide a bridge to the new IP paradigm with familiar workflows and monitoring tools, but which will also be completely at home in an all-IP world,” said TSL president Ian Godfrey.

“Combined with TSL's cutting-edge redundancy capabilities, customers can meet specific challenges head-on cost-effectively. It’s a customer-centric approach that caters to unique scenarios by providing an unmatched IP solution that ensures continuous audio monitoring

The MPA1-MIX-NET-V-R is well-suited for ST 2110 trucks and installations. Two 1G AoIP connections provide 64 channels of input, with a further 64 available via an optional MADI SFP. Support for in-band NMOS is built-in for integration with TSL control and leading third-party systems, the company said.

The unit offers:

64 channels and an optional MADI input provides a further 64 channels, with an intuitive interface and easy-to-use controls.

A simple and intuitive way to monitor multiple audio sources by using its eight dedicated rotary controls.

Provides full integration with today's broadcast IP networks.

Offers a comprehensive webpage and SNMP support, allowing remote configuration and control.

See TSL at IBC2023 Stand 10.B4.