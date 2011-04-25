TSL boosts audio monitor range

TSL Professional Products Group has extended its PAM2 family of precision audio monitoring hardware with the PAM2i-C, which adds external screen monitoring capability and IT network integration. The PAM2i-C enables the operator to export bar graph, data and loudness screen views from a PAM2 platform to a user-supplied external video monitor. Visual feedback is provided at a glance directly in the user’s eye line, enhancing production workflow and maximizing usability with improved visibility. The PAM2i incorporates an audio monitoring engine as well as IT networking capabilities to allow for feature enhancement through software upgrades, ensuring it can meet future requirements.

The product reflects a shift away from peak level to loudness in the audio monitoring business. The bar graph audio monitoring units now feature loudness indication to ATSC A85 and EBU R128 recommendations in conjunction with traditional peak meter measurement.

The release came at the 2011 NAB Show, where TSL also announced the latest software release for the whole PAM2-3G16 family, which adds a number of key features including auxiliary input mixer, which enables users to mix an auxiliary audio feed such as an intercom signal into their monitoring output.