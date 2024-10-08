Industry Veteran Fred Engel Joins Triveni Digital

PRINCETON, N.J.—Fred Engel, principal of Fred Engel Technology Consulting and an Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) board member, has joined Triveni Digital as a strategic consultant.

Engel, who retired in August from PBS North Carolina after eight years as chief technology officer, comes to Triveni Digital after leading the public broadcaster’s efforts to use NextGen TV-based datacasting. His skills and experience will help the company expand its presence in public media and shape solutions for commercial broadcasters, Triveni Digital said.

“Fred is a well-known leader in the broadcast industry,” Triveni Digital President and CEO Mark Simpson said. “We’ve had the privilege of collaborating with him in his previous roles, where we exploited the unique attributes of broadcast technology—including reach, resiliency and system cost—to bring advanced new communications solutions to market. Given his extensive career in public broadcasting, Fred’s talents will be helpful in our outreach to the public media sector, and his insights will be instrumental as we develop new solutions.”

Engel’s career in broadcasting spans 46 years. While at PBS North Carolina, he led a team that collaborated with Triveni Digital, Device Solutions and the Wireless Research Center of North Carolina to develop a system that leverages ATSC 3.0 to enhance notifications for first responders. He also led efforts to bring remote learning applications via ATSC 3.0 to students in homes with limited or no broadband connectivity, the company said.

“I am thrilled to be supporting the efforts of Triveni Digital,” Engel said. “They played a pivotal role in developing the ATSC 3.0 standard and were influential in helping PBS North Carolina create a digital paging system for first responders. Triveni Digital is a smart, savvy organization with unparalleled experience in ATSC 1.0 and NextGen TV, having served the broadcast industry for over 25 years. I look forward to assisting them in driving new growth going forward."

More information is available on the company’s website.