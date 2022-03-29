Triveni Digital Expands NextGen TV Offerings

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital has announced the launch of StreamScope XM Monitor for NextGen TV deployments.

Billed as a critical new tool for broadcasters operating in the NextGen TV environment, the ATSC 3.0 professional monitoring, auditing, and logging system is designed to play a pivotal role in delivering a high quality of service for NextGen TV while increasing operational efficiencies for broadcasters.

"ATSC 3.0 deployments are accelerating, and the complexity of the new broadcast environment requires advanced video, audio, and metadata monitoring tools," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Our new StreamScope XM Monitor streamlines NextGen TV operations while enabling broadcasters to provide an outstanding quality of service through state-of-the-art monitoring, reporting, analysis, rules, and auditing capabilities."

Similar to Triveni Digital's industry-leading StreamScope XM Analyzer and other StreamScope XM products, the new StreamScope XM Monitor is built on the company's field-proven, advanced ATSC 3.0 analysis engine. The Monitor performs advanced, real-time monitoring of ATSC 3.0 streams and allows broadcasters to create rules-based notifications to pinpoint and rapidly troubleshoot NextGen TV service quality issues. Data integrity capabilities on the StreamScope XM Monitor ensure accurate delivery of broadcast applications and datacasting content, the company reported.

In addition, long-term monitoring and reporting capabilities on the StreamScope XM Monitor streamline postmortem analysis, ensuring that broadcasters can deliver exceptional service quality in the NextGen TV environment. Through the solution's auditing capabilities, broadcasters can ensure compliance with key industry regulations including closed captioning, audio loudness, and the Emergency Alert System, the company announced.

The Monitor offers seamless integration with Triveni Digital's StreamScope XM Analyzer, StreamScope XM Dashboard, and StreamScope Enterprise. By connecting to Triveni Digital's StreamScope Enterprise centralized software solution, the system allows for customizable dashboards and enterprise-wide visibility into ATSC 3.0 service assurance issues for broadcasters to detect, isolate, and resolve problems quickly.

Triveni Digital will demonstrate the new ATSC 3.0 StreamScope XM Monitor at the 2022 NAB Show , April 23-27 in Las Vegas at booth W9418.