Trilogy Set to Intro New Intercom Products at IBC Show

AMSTERDAM-Trilogy plans to use the IBC Show as a backdrop for unveiling the latest in its line of intercom developments. The company is featuring a new development to the portable IP capability of both its Gemini and matrix intercom systems, including integrated IP connectivity, high audio performance and IP access on a global basis.

Trilogy will also be showcasing enhancements to its Watchdog configurable signal detection and changeover unit for use with the company’s Mentor XL sync pulse and test signal generator system.

Trilogy will be at stand 10.A29