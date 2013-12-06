Trilogy Communications Appoints New COO

ANDOVER, ENGLAND — Trilogy has appointed Keith Norton as its new chief operating officer.



Norton was most recently CEO of Paradigm Secure Communications Ltd, a subsidiary of EADS Astrium.



An engineer by training, he has more than 30 years’ experience at strategic, program and operational levels across telecoms and government. His technical and operational background is coupled with a special interest in communications systems.



Norton takes up his new position immediately and is based at the company headquarters in Andover, Hampshire, England.