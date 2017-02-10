Tribune’s Clements Joins NAB Television Board

Kathy Clements



WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that Kathy Clements, Tribune Media chief operating officer of broadcasting, will fill the Fox affiliate board seat on NAB’s Television Board. Television Board Chairman Brian Lawlor made the appointment, effective immediately.

Clements, who joined Tribune in January 2014, oversees the company’s portfolio of 42 TV stations. Prior to joining Tribune, she was the senior vice president of media operations for Belo Corporation.

Clements currently serves on the Fox affiliate board, but also previously sat on the affiliate boards for CBS and ABC.