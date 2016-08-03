Tribune Warns Dish Blackout Could Affect NFL Games

CHICAGO—The ongoing blackout between Tribune and Dish could soon effect the upcoming NFL season, at least for one market. Tribune has begun to run commercials warning its customers in the Indianapolis market that the blackout will impact their ability to watch Indianapolis Colts games during the upcoming 2016-2017 season unless they switch pay-TV providers. Currently both CBS and FOX affiliates in Indianapolis are blacked out by Dish, and without them Colts fans on Dish could miss up to 17 of the Colts 21 games (including preseason), per Tribune.

