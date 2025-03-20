Tribal Ready, Synamedia Partner On Video Service Delivery To Native American Communities

LONDON—Tribal Ready has turned to Synamedia to assist it in offering ground-breaking video services to tribal communities across North America.

The collaboration with Synamedia leverages its Synamedia Senza platform, which will enable tribes to deliver hyper-localized content and TV applications to their communities, thereby improving access to vital information, cultural resources and educational opportunities, the company said.

Traditional infrastructure has limited the ability of Native American communities to connect with each other, share critical news and preserve their cultural heritage. With over 6 million Native Americans living outside of reservations, there’s a need for scalable, accessible communication tools.

Tribal Ready is expanding its offerings beyond broadband services to include video streaming to deliver both community-driven content and interactive applications to any screen connected to its broadband network, the company said.

The cloud-powered Senza video platform removes the financial and technological barriers that have traditionally hindered the growth of community-specific video services. By using the same web technologies that power today’s most accessible platforms, Senza enables Tribal Ready to consolidate local channels, deliver hyper-localized content and make community announcements without the need for expensive hardware or complex infrastructure, it said.

“We are committed to helping native communities thrive by removing barriers to digital equity,” said Joe Valandra, chairman and CEO of Tribal Ready. “This partnership with Synamedia brings us one step closer to ensuring that tribal members, no matter where they are, have access to the content and information that matter most. It’s about empowering tribes with the tools they need to stay connected, celebrate their culture and engage in the digital economy.”

Tribal Ready will be able to offer tribes a central platform for community communications, thus addressing the fragmentation of information across platforms and providing a unified destination for timely, reliable updates. The ability to run local ads on the platform presents an opportunity to support small businesses, creating new revenue streams that drive economic growth and support self-sufficiency in tribal communities, it said.

“By eliminating traditional barriers to TV services, we are enabling Tribal Ready to launch and maintain hyper-local TV experiences that strengthen community bonds and create opportunities for deeper engagement. Senza is transforming how content reaches our screens by eliminating traditional technology barriers and financial hurdles,” said Nick Thexton, executive vice president of media cloud services at Synamedia. “It’s an honor to help Tribal Ready deliver next-generation video services to its communities at a fraction of the cost of traditional TV.”