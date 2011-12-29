Travel Channel HD expands coverage in Asia Pacific with GlobeCast

France Telecom subsidiary GlobeCast and London based Travel Channel International have launched Travel Channel HD via the MEASAT-3 platform to reach homes across the Asia Pacific region. Travel Channel HD is an expansion of the current SD channel, which is also delivered via GlobeCast's MEASAT-3 satellite capacity.

Travel Channel now has significant HDTV broadcast capabilities in the Asian region, reaching key HD Pay-TV platforms there, alongside GlobeCast's other clients on MEASAT-3, such as Fox Crime, FX, Fashion One HD, National Geographic Channel HD, History Channel HD, National Geographic Wild HD, AXN HD (Korea and Asia) and TV5 Monde.

Travel Channel is a leading international travel broadcaster, providing advice in selecting and planning real holidays and at the same time allowing viewers to watch footage from around the world, operating almost as a geographic service.