Transvideo features CineMonitorHD 3DView monitors
Transvideo showcased its CineMonitorHD 3DView family of monitors for the first time in the United States at the 2011 NAB Show.
The CineMonitorHD 3DView evolution is an all-in-one monitor for stereographers that includes all the necessary functions to make 3-D pictures easily from HD-SDI cameras. The 3DView evolution model includes a genlock analyzer and two HDMI and HD-SDI inputs.
The CineMonitorHD 3DView “S” includes all the functionality of the evolution model and also synchronizes the HD-SDI or HDMI inputs to make 3-D movies with DSLRs or high-speed cameras. The synchronized signals are available on HD-SDI outputs.
