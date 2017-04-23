Toshihisa Mitsuoka Appointed President & CEO of Ikegami USA

MAYWOOD, N.J.—Ikegami Electronics USA has named Toshihisa Mitsuoka as its new president and CEO, according to a press release on Sunday. Mitsuoka has been with Ikegami for 24 years, which has included two stints in the U.S., one from 1997-2005 and the other from 2013 to present.





With Ikegami, Mitsuoka has overseen the Business Development Division for Ikegami USA throughout North, South and Central America. He has also previously served as the company’s East Asia, Overseas Sales Department, Sales and Business Development Division.

“It has been an extreme honor to serve with Ikegami USA for over a decade, and to be appointed as the president and CEO,” Mitsuoka said in the official statement.