Tom Canavan Appointed to Lead Media Links U.S.

BLOOMFIELD, CONN.—Media Links Inc. a developer and manufacturer of broadcast network infrastructure and media transport solutions, has appointed Tom Canavan as president of the American company.

Canavan joins Media Links Inc. with over 25 years of industry experience. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, Strategic Development & Services for Signiant, a provider of advanced file movement software for secure digital media exchange. During his tenure at Signiant, he was responsible for multiple customer facing roles including executive relationships; leadership of the professional services organization; and development of strategic relationships within the media & entertainment industry.

Canavan previously served as executive vice president, Systems & Technology Services for Ascent Media Group, where under his leadership he led and grew the professional services business (originally A.F. Associates) into a $150 million diversified global organization. Mr. Canavan also served on the senior management team responsible for building Ascent Media into one of the world's largest suppliers of creative and technical services for media.

"Our media industry is moving ever more quickly into an all IP-transport model," comments Tom Canavan. "Media Links has proven itself as an early and highly respected leader in this technology. I'm very excited to be with such an innovative company in this rapidly expanding and critical technology space. Along with the company's competitive advantages, I look forward to leveraging my strengths to accelerate our growth plans."

Canavan is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and an active member of the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE) and Sports Video Group (SVG).

Media Links Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Global Links, based in Kawasaki, Japan.