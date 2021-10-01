Toldright Adds Alex Lovell To Senior Leadership Team

ORLANDO, Fla.—Toldright, which provides on-demand video production resources for the sports, media and technology industries, has hired Alex Lovell as senior vice president of business development.

Lovell will report directly to CEO and co-founder Max Heineman and will lead Toldright’s client-direct business development efforts, as well as oversee revenue tracking, reporting and sales analytics. In addition, Lovell will work in partnership with Jason Bernstein, senior vice president of content and operations, to identify and increase Toldright’s list of new channel partners.

“Alex has a successful and long standing track record in business development, as well as building executive relationships and strategic partnerships with high-profile brands,” said Heineman. “His more than two decades of experience in contributing to the profitability and revenue growth of world-class media and tech companies makes him a perfect fit for the Toldright team, as we continue to grow.”

Prior to joining Toldright, Lovell served as a vice president of connection at iHeartMedia, where he was responsible for several of the brand’s biggest client partners including Ally Financial, Domino’s, FanDuel, Progressive Insurance and Stellantis. Under his leadership and direction, these partnerships grew more than double during his time with iHeartMedia.

Before iHeartMedia, Lovell spent nearly six years at Verizon Media working as a senior account director and growing the company’s Discover, Nationwide and H&R Block accounts to nearly $38 million combined between 2013 and 2018. During his career, Lovell has also spent time at Time Inc. and The Golf Channel.

“Toldright has quickly established itself as a leader in the video production space, producing incredible content, and providing world-class service to the iconic brands and partners they work with,” said Lovell. “I am thrilled to join this incredible team and work side-by-side with the senior leadership, as well as engage with The Neighborhood and our collection of more than 1,700 talented producers and storytellers.”

Toldright provides an end-to-end video production solution that has already produced compelling content for iconic brands including Adobe, CDW, Citi, Dell, Draft Kings, ESPN, National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), Showtime, The Tiger Woods Foundation, Twitter, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), Xerox and many others.