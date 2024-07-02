TNT Sports Inks Deal for Mountain West Football Games

TNT Sports and the Mountain West Conference (MW) have reached a multi-year agreement for a full slate of live college football games to air exclusively on truTV and Max beginning this season.

As part of the deal, truTV and Max will present 14 Mountain West college football games during the inaugural season, with coverage kicking off with San José State hosting Sacramento State on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10 p.m. ET.

The agreement comes at a time when Warner Bros. Discovery has responded to the likely loss of its NBA basketball rights by expanding its portfolio of other sports rights.

As part of that effort WBD inked a deal to air some College Football Playoff games and on June 27, TNT Sports and the Big East Conference announced a new six-year media rights agreement that will feature more than 65 regular season Big East college basketball games airing across TNT – as the lead network – along with TBS, truTV and Max, beginning with the 2025-26 season.

The Mountain West deal brings additional live sports programming to truTV – which debuted a dedicated TNT Sports programming block in primetime earlier this year – and Max. This will mark the return of college football to TNT Sports, which last televised games in 2006.

As part of the Mountain West deal, truTV and Max will be home to four Saturday MW doubleheaders, including September 7, 14 and 21, along with October 12, and single games on Oct. 5, 19, 26, and November 2.

“TNT Sports provides the Mountain West with a third national television partner to showcase the outstanding student-athletes across the league,” said MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “TNT Sports has always been a leader in sports broadcasting, and adding one of the top conferences in the FBS to its lineup will certainly be a benefit to MW and college football fans across the country."

“We are excited to partner with the Mountain West and bring these compelling college football games to truTV and Max,” said Raphael Poplock, senior vice president of acquisitions, business development and partnerships, TNT Sports. “With this agreement, we will further expand our live sports programming on truTV while creating additional exposure for the Mountain West and its student athletes across our TNT Sports platforms.”

TNT Sports will also present two first-round College Football Playoff games during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In addition to the first-round games, TNT Sports will add two quarterfinal games each year beginning with the 2026 season through the 2028 season.