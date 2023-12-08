TNA Wrestling to Launch TNA+ Streaming Service

NEW YORK—TNA Wrestling has tapped Endeavor Streaming to deliver its global, on-demand streaming service, TNA+, to its fans with a launch date set for Friday, January 5 2024.

As part of a multi-year deal, Endeavor Streaming will power the new TNA+ app to deliver an enhanced user experience to all fans across the top streaming platforms, as well as mobile and connected devices, the companies said.

TNA Wrestling, formerly known as IMPACT Wrestling, is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and a division of Anthem Sports Group.

The partnership combines TNA’s expertise as a top professional wrestling promoter with Endeavor Streaming’s skills in delivering innovative direct-to-consumer offerings, marketing tools, analytics, and predictive modeling. TNA+ will also use Endeavor’s experience working with the world’s biggest sports organizations to scale TNA+’s business operations and further grow its fan base and digital revenues.

“This is truly an incredible opportunity for us as we forge into an exciting new chapter of the TNA legacy,” said TNA Wrestling president Scott D’Amore. “We are proud to partner with Endeavor Streaming on this initiative, and we look forward to continuing to provide our fans with the absolute best in new, classic and exclusive professional wrestling content, available to them anywhere, anytime, on their favorite devices, when TNA+ launches on January 5.”

“Wrestling fans are some of the most passionate in the world of sports and entertainment and TNA+ is the perfect 'always-on' personalized OTT service to help TNA build a deeper relationship with its global audience,” added Pete Bellamy, chief commercial officer at Endeavor Streaming. “We’re looking forward to working with TNA to deliver the best streaming experience for wrestling fans.”

TNA+ will be available at TNAWrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as big screen devices such as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow. Subscribers will have the choice of a “Special Attraction” membership tier that features access to the full TNA/IMPACT Wrestling library and all TNA+ special PPV programming other than the 4-tent pole annual events offered at a price of $9.99 monthly or $95.99 per year, and a “World Championship” membership tier that includes all the perks of the Special Attraction tier, plus the 4-tent pole PPV events, offered at a price of $219.99 per year.