TMD to show new version of Mediaflex workflow range at NAB Show

UK broadcast workflow management vendor TransMedia Dynamics (TMD) will launch Version 4 of its Mediaflex suite of media business applications at the 2011 NAB Show. Version 4 features new user-configurable screen layouts along with significant data model enhancements, enabling clients to design their own metadata schema.

TMD will also be releasing the latest enhancements to its i-mediaflex DAM platform. Building on the core Mediaflex MetaServer, i-mediaflex provides a Web-based applications environment for users to search, browse and create media workflow processes from the wider enterprise and beyond.

See TMD at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N3716.

