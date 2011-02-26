TMD to show new version of Mediaflex workflow range at NAB Show
UK broadcast workflow management vendor TransMedia Dynamics (TMD) will launch Version 4 of its Mediaflex suite of media business applications at the 2011 NAB Show. Version 4 features new user-configurable screen layouts along with significant data model enhancements, enabling clients to design their own metadata schema.
TMD will also be releasing the latest enhancements to its i-mediaflex DAM platform. Building on the core Mediaflex MetaServer, i-mediaflex provides a Web-based applications environment for users to search, browse and create media workflow processes from the wider enterprise and beyond.
See TMD at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N3716.
