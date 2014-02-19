TMD Adds Cloud and SaaS to Mediaflex MAM at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, TMD is showing new software elements added to its Mediaflex media asset management workflow. The new software draws on the power of public, private and hybrid cloud configurations.



The system architecture offers seamless integration with Amazon S3, encoding.com and other cloud services. By supporting cloud functionality, the new software also enables Software as a Service (SaaS) capabilities.



Mediaflex is a modular, customizable MAM system that delivers operational efficiencies to media organizations that need to create, enrich, store, manage, publish and monetize content. It also draws on business analytics to derive valuable information and further automate processes.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



TMD will be in booth N3425.