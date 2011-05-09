TiVo to Add Comcast XFinity to Set-tops

ALVISO, CALIF. and PHILADELPHIA, PA.: TiVo is making Comcast’s Xfinity video-on-demand available on its set-top digital video recorders. The two announced an agreement by which TiVo Premiere users will be able to access the Xfinity library of 25,000 shows. The two said the service will be rolled out by Comcast “in many of its largest markets, with the first expected to be the San Francisco Bay area,” with more to follow.



The two companies will team up on promotion in each of the roll-out markets in retail and other sales channels. Comcast sill install TiVo Premiere set-tops with its cable service at no additional charge to customers when the service becomes available.

