TiVo Tech to Integrate With Insignia ’Net-connected TVs

ALVISO, CALIF. and RICHFIELD, MINN.: TiVo and Best Buy today announced an initiative to integrate TiVo’s DVR technology into broadband-connection Insignia television sets. Insignia is a brand exclusive to the big-box chain that includes TVs, Blu-ray players, home-theater systems and audio products. Rather than the typical standalone TiVo DVR, the sets will rely on a software application.



“Consumers tell us they want the best of Internet-based content delivered right to their televisions without the hassle of having to fumble with multiple devices, wires, and remotes,” said Fernando Silva, vice president of Best Buy Exclusive Brands. “The beauty of TiVo software is that it creates a single interactive interface right on the television and integrates the myriad of online content and services.”



Best Buy and TiVo first teamed up two years ago when the retailer agreed to sell TiVo-branded DVRs. Pricing for the TiVo-enabled Insignia sets was not disclosed, nor was a release date.

-- Deborah D. McAdams