Tinuiti Launches Streaming+

NEW YORK—The performance marketing company Tinuiti has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Bliss Point Media and its subsidiary, Prospect Point Media and that it has formally launched Tinuiti's Streaming+ division.

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Google, Facebook and Amazon, with nearly $3 billion in digital media under management and over 950 employees.

The new Streaming+ division offers services across OTT, linear, streaming TV, and digital Audio. With more than 100 employees equipped with proprietary machine-learning, attribution and optimization technologies, the group works with such companies as Discovery, Disney, NBCU and ViacomCBS.

The new division draws on technologies from the acquisitions, which have allowed the integration of Bliss Point's proprietary and patented machine learning technology into Tinuiti's suite of AI-enabled marketing intelligence and media activation technology, Mobius.

That integration enhances Tinuiti's OTT/cTV capabilities to make non-click-based media trackable, attributable, and optimizable, the company reported.

Earlier this year, Tinuiti purchased The Ortega Group in March and in December 2020, Tinuiti announced a partnership with New Mountain Capital, an investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management.