Tinuiti Launches Streaming+
New full-service ad offering follows competition of deals to buy Bliss Point Media and its subsidiary, Prospect Point Media
NEW YORK—The performance marketing company Tinuiti has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Bliss Point Media and its subsidiary, Prospect Point Media and that it has formally launched Tinuiti's Streaming+ division.
Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Google, Facebook and Amazon, with nearly $3 billion in digital media under management and over 950 employees.
The new Streaming+ division offers services across OTT, linear, streaming TV, and digital Audio. With more than 100 employees equipped with proprietary machine-learning, attribution and optimization technologies, the group works with such companies as Discovery, Disney, NBCU and ViacomCBS.
The new division draws on technologies from the acquisitions, which have allowed the integration of Bliss Point's proprietary and patented machine learning technology into Tinuiti's suite of AI-enabled marketing intelligence and media activation technology, Mobius.
That integration enhances Tinuiti's OTT/cTV capabilities to make non-click-based media trackable, attributable, and optimizable, the company reported.
Earlier this year, Tinuiti purchased The Ortega Group in March and in December 2020, Tinuiti announced a partnership with New Mountain Capital, an investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.