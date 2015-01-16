Tightrope Media Systems Bolsters Staff

ST. PAUL, MINN.—Tightrope Media Systems recently promoted five-year company veteran Kelli Smith to director of broadcast sales, and hired Richard Turner as digital signage regional sales manager.



Smith, based in Raleigh, NC, now manages sales for Zeplay, Tightrope’s multichannel instant replay servers; and the company’s Cablecast portfolio of server and automation products. Smith will leverage her experience and relationships from her previous roles as southeast U.S. sales manager and Carousel digital signage portfolio sales manager on the East Coast to drive new business across emerging vertical markets, notably universities and hospitality businesses, including hotels and cruise ships.



Turner, based in Maryland, has more than 30 years in the professional AV, broadcast and IT markets working as an end user, consultant, engineer and content producer. Most recently, he worked in the government sector. This rich and varied experience allows Richard to further elevate the already sterling customer service at Tightrope.

