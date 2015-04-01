Thomson Video Networks Upgrades ViBE EM4000

RENNES, FRANCE – Thomson Video Networks will introduce an updated version of its ViBE EM4000 HD/SD encoder at the 2015 NAB Show. Among the new features will be broadcast-grade SD-to-HD conversion capability.

The new version will allow broadcasters to combine premium HD MPEG-4 compression with the ability to upscale an SD video source to HD. It will also offer a density of eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels in a 1-RU chassis. Down-scaling from HD to SD is also offered in this version, allowing SD and HD simulcasting from a single input signal.

The new version of the ViBE EM4000 will be available at the end of April for both HD MPEG-4 and HD MPEG-2 encoding. Current ViBE EM4000 users may add these features with a software upgrade.