Thomson Video Networks expands into China
French digital headend and encoding vendor Thomson Video Networks will show its product range at the China Content Broadcasting Network Exhibition in Beijing March 23-25. This will include its ViBE transcoding solution alongside its range of multiscreen video-delivery products and encoders.
The ViBE transcoder provides transcoding between MPEG-2 and H.264, with features such as picture in picture and compressed IP input. The ViBE EM3000 HD encoder will also be on display, now with 3-D support and added compression performance. There is also the ViBE Mobile TV Encoder, which supports MPEG-4/H.264 video compression and HE-AAC audio compression, with Scalable Video Coding (SVC) as well as a region-of-interest encoding system.
On the playout front, Thomson will be exhibiting its Sapphire MPEG broadcast server channel-in-a-box solution with advanced capture, playout and regionalization capabilities.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox