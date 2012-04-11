Thomson Adds Dolby and DASH to ViBE



RENNES, FRANCE: Thomson Video Networks is introducing Dolby audio processing and MPEG-DASH support for the ViBE VS7000 video system, creating an anything-in, anything-out encoding/transcoding platform for Web TV, over-the-top services, IPTV, and cable delivery.



ViBE VS7000 video system now provides a full range of Dolby audio technologies. Formerly available with AAC, HE-AAC, and MPEG-1 Layer II audio features, this versatile platform introduces Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Digital encoding and decoding, as well as Dolby Digital to Dolby Digital Plus transcoding, dramatically enriching the audio processing toolbox of the ViBE VS7000 with authentic surround sound capability.



Also new is support for MPEG-DASH on the ViBE VS7000. In addition to the streaming formats already available (Adobe Flash , Apple HTTP Live Streaming, and Microsoft Smooth Streaming), the ViBE VS7000 now offers the brand new MPEG-DASH (dynamic adaptive streaming over HTTP) standard, the first version of which was ratified in November 2011.





