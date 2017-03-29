Thomason Joins Dielectric as Southeast Sales Manager

RAYMOND, MAINE—James Thomason is taking over the southeastern U.S. for Dielectric, as the company has announced his appointment as Southeast sales manager. Thomason will serve as the liaison between Dielectric and TV/radio broadcasters in the region, as well as provide sales and customer support.

Thomason comes to Dielectric after previous stops at GatesAir as the regional sales manager, as well as GatesAir’s previous iteration, Harris Corporation, as a district sales manager. He also worked for Broadcast Electronics.

One of Thomason’s main responsibilities will be to assist broadcasters in the upcoming transition to ATSC 3.0 and the effects of the spectrum repack.