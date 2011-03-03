Thomas Keller to receive 2011 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award

TV technology innovator Thomas Keller will be honored at the NAB Technology Luncheon with the 2011 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award.

Keller has spent more than 50 years working in the U.S. TV broadcast industry. He has contributed significant achievements to broadcast engineering development and emerged as a leading technical innovator.

As president of technology consulting firm T. Keller, he has led development and extensive laboratory and field studies of new broadcasting technologies. Among his accomplishments, Keller created an early computerized captioning system for the hearing-impaired and engineered one of the first electronic field production programs produced for network release.

Keller served as head of NAB's Science and Technology Department in the 1980s, helping establish the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) and overseeing the Advanced Television Terrestrial Broadcast Project, which provided transmission/reception of early HDTV technologies used for demonstrations to the FCC and Congress. Keller is a lifetime fellow of SMPTE and a senior member of the Broadcast Technology Society of the IEEE.

Keller will be honored, together with L. Robert du Treil of du Treil, Lundin & Rackley, this year's Radio Engineering Achievement Award winner, during the NAB Technology Luncheon, April 13, at the Las Vegas Hilton.