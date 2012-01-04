Thoma Bravo to acquire Telestream
Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo has agreed to purchase Telestream. The transaction will facilitate further growth of Telestream’s core businesses in addition to providing additional capital for further market expansion and acquisition.
The transaction is expected to close in early January 2012. Telestream will continue to operate as an independent entity with existing management teams continuing their current roles.
