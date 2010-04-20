Thinklogical releases ImageEvolution X3

Thinklogical launched its ImageEvolution X3 next-generation image processor and converter at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas last week.

ImageEvolution X3 provides an easy method for conversion and scaling of video signals. The product offers support for progressive, interlaced and PsF I/O formats.

ImageEvolution X3 is equipped with a full breadth of video processing capabilities, such as per-pixel, motion-adaptive video noise reduction, which removes the white Gaussian noise present in most types of video; content-adaptive block and mosquito noise reduction, which significantly reduces artifacts present in compressed video; natural depth expansion; and adaptive scaling. All processing is done in real time.