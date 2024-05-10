The Weekly TV Tech Product News Roundup

Missed any of our product news this week? Here is our new weekly wrap-up with all the product news we published in our newsletter between May 6 and May 10. The stories are listed from the newest on Friday May 10, day by day back to our stories from Monday May 6.

LG Ad Solutions to Adopt Unified ID 2.0

LG Ad Solutions has announced that it has started to integrate the Unified ID 2.0 solution (UID2) into its platform.

Veritone Rolls Out AI Consulting, Services Group

Veritone has launched a consulting and services group focused on bridging the marketplace gap it says exists for seamless artificial intelligence (AI) implementation.

Custom Consoles Unveils M-Desk Refinements

Custom Consoles has announced refinements to its M-Desk Technical HA heavy duty height-adjustable desk workstation.

SailGP Expanding LiveLineFX Graphics Platform to Other Sports

SailGP, which sponsors high-speed boat racing events worldwide, says it is developing its LiveLineFX sports graphics platform for use in other sports.

Walmart Launches the Onn. 4K Streaming Device

Following leaks earlier this month of Walmart’s plans to launch a new 4K streaming box, Walmart has officially unveiled the Onn. 4K Pro, a hybrid streaming box/smart speaker currently priced at $49.88.

Comcast Business Boosts Internet Speeds

Comcast Business has increased Internet speeds for customers, nationwide, at no additional cost and has introduced its fastest Internet plans yet – Ultimate Speed for Business – with up to triple the speeds.

Saudi Sports Company Taps TVU for Remote Commentary

TV sports network The Saudi Sports Company (SSC) is partnering with TVU Networks and MEBS, a Saudi-based provider of IP-based live video solutions, to bring live sports commentary to an international audience in a multitude of languages.

Tubi Launches `Stubios’ to Encourage Aspiring Filmmakers

Fox’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi has launched Stubios, a fan-fueled studio for aspiring filmmakers.

Pliant Technologies Showcase New Smartboom Lite Headset

Pliant Technologies has announced that it will be presenting its new SmartBoom LITE Headset at InfoComm 2024.

Apple Unveils New iPad Live Multicam Production Studio

In a notable development for news and live video production, Apple has unveiled a number of significant upgrades to its Final Cut Pro software that includes Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 that transforms iPad into a live multicam production studio.

Global Telecom & Pay TV Services Market to Slowdown in 2024

The International Data Corporation is predicting that worldwide spending on telecom services and pay TV services will increase by 1.4% in 2024 to a total of $1,530 billion.

KAKE Selects CueScript Teleprompters for New Studio

Bob Pectelidis writes about the installation of CueScript Teleprompters for ABC affiliate KAKE Television’s new studio in Wichita, Kan.