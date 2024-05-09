LG Ad Solutions to Adopt Unified ID 2.0

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—LG Ad Solutions has announced that it has started to integrate the Unified ID 2.0 solution (UID2) into its platform.

The UID2 solution, which was initially developed by demand side platform The Trade Desk, is an important effort to address growing privacy concerns and regulations while maintaining the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. LG said that integrating this solution will enable advertisers to leverage their first-party data across LG’s extensive audience network in a privacy-conscious manner and in the process enhance advertising effectiveness.

“As viewership proliferates across channels and platforms, the ability to reach the right audiences with precision and accuracy is critical,” said Mike Brooks, global head of business development and partnerships at LG Ad Solutions. “Brands are deploying their own first-party data in more creative ways than ever before, and our adoption of Unified ID 2.0 in partnership with The Trade Desk further cements LG’s Smart TV ecosystem as the premium, high-impact destination for brands to safely apply that data to drive outcomes at scale.”

UID2 provides advertisers with a persistent, privacy-conscious identifier that enhances targeting capabilities across various platforms and devices to power personalized advertising experiences while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and transparency. By leveraging UID 2.0, advertisers can deliver more relevant and personalized advertising experiences to consumers while adhering to privacy regulations, LG reported.

“Identity is a critical component of today’s media buying landscape, and Unified ID2 enables advertisers to connect with consumers with more precision,” said Will Doherty, vice president of inventory development, The Trade Desk. “We are excited to welcome LG to the growing pool of publishers and providers that are helping to bring value and relevancy across the open internet.”