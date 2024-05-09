Custom Consoles Unveils M-Desk Refinements
The enhancements to the media workstation include CDF construction and LED lighting
LEIGHTON BUZZARD, U.K.—Custom Consoles has announced refinements to its M-Desk Technical HA heavy duty height-adjustable desk workstation.
New features include high-strength CDF construction, metal-clad vertical supports, LED lighting at the front and sides and in the footwell, desktop cable trays feeding work-surface cable port and five under-side power sockets for desktop equipment, the company said.
MDesk-Technical HA is a heavy-duty workstation with an electrically motorized desktop that can be adjusted in height from 10.25 to 26 inches (66 to 125 cm) above floor level. Free-standing 19-inch desktop pods can be specified when ordered or added later, it said.
The latest version builds on the original and offers options, such as a desktop induction pad to charge mobile devices. Retained features include a 882-pound (400 kg) lifting capacity, optional personal or PC storage and free-standing 19-inch desktop pods. A wide range of worktop surface finishes in hard-wearing Marmoleum are available, it said.
The company will also show a Module-R series console. It enables project-specific control desks to be created from standard elements in many desired configurations.
Custom Consoles Module-R is mix-and-matchable control-room furniture system that allows aesthetically attractive and robust broadcast control room furniture to be created on a project-specific basis from a range of high-quality pods, base sections, 19-inch rack housings, worktops, end-panel modules and legs, it said.
Coordinated desktop-level pods are available as single-bay sections with up to 13 U chassis capacity. Module-R desks are designed to offer the greatest possible freedom of choice in terms of desk size, configuration and facilities. Module-R desks can be expanded or reconfigured at any time during their working life.
Auxiliary pods of various sizes for broadcast industry standard 19-inch rack-mounting equipment can be specified at the time of installation or added later, it said.
The company will be showing the refinements during the Media Production & Technology Show at Olympia London, May 15-16 at Stand J26.
More information is available on the company’s website.
