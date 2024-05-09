Veritone Rolls Out AI Consulting, Services Group

DENVER—Veritone has launched a consulting and services group focused on bridging the marketplace gap it says exists for seamless artificial intelligence (AI) implementation.

Veritone has a decade of experience developing and deploying AI applications and solutions and can serve as a strategic partner for AI providers and end customers, facilitating the adoption and integration of AI technologies to drive business success, the company said.

"The proliferation of AI technologies has created significant opportunities for organizations across industries, yet many struggle to navigate the complexities of implementation effectively. Veritone's AI consulting and services group addresses the growing demand for expert guidance in AI implementation," said Ryan Steelberg, chief executive officer of Veritone. “Our services group will help customers realize the value of AI and serve as a significant growth driver for Veritone."

Being proficient as an advisor played a key role in the company achieving AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN), it said.

AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners are recognized for proven technical experience and demonstrated customer experience. To attain AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status, Veritone met several AWS technical requirements, including AWS certifications, capabilities, and implementations as well as AWS technical and business professional training accreditations, it said.

Achieving AWS Advanced Tier Services status acknowledges Veritone’s AI consulting and services group, which plays a significant role in the advancing AI, empowering customers to use it effectively and derive the most benefit from the technology. By combining human expertise with aiWARE technology, the newly formed group will empower businesses on their digital transformation journey through custom AI strategy development, AI workflow solutions and innovation workshops, it said.

Veritone consulting and services group can also assist in data preparation and migration, expediting the path to AI activation, it said.

Veritone is now an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner offering unique value in enterprise AI. The achievement further empowers Veritone to develop and deploy innovative AI solutions, similar to the media management platform and licensing services Veritone architected for U.S. Soccer. By integrating Veritone's AI technology on AWS, clients can expect enhanced scalability, reliability and performance for their AI-driven initiatives.