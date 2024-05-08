Comcast Business Boosts Internet Speeds

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast Business has increased Internet speeds for customers, nationwide, at no additional cost and has introduced its fastest Internet plans yet – Ultimate Speed for Business – with up to triple the speeds.

Additionally, Comcast Business announced the roll-out of next-generation multi-gigabit symmetrical business Internet speeds, powered by Full Duplex technology, in select markets.

“For today’s businesses, a network that can’t keep up can mean missed opportunities and revenue. Comcast Business is committed to being the leading connectivity solutions provider for all businesses and is continually investing in and upgrading our network – making it faster, safer, smarter, and more reliable,” said Christian Nascimento, vice president, connectivity and digital experience, Comcast Business. “That’s why we’re introducing Ultimate Speed for Business – our fastest plans yet. We’re proud to increase download and upload speeds and offer our customers greater connectivity, value, and peace of mind.”

With the upgrade, new, and existing Comcast Business customers can take advantage of the following speed plan increases:

Essential: 50 Mbps to 150 Mbps

Standard: 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps

Performance: 250 Mbps to 500 Mbps

Advanced: 500 Mbps to 800 Mbps

Upstream speeds have also been increased for the above, as well as for Comcast Business’s Gigabit Extra and 2 Gigabit plans

As part of its ongoing improvements to its network, Comcast Business said it is also introducing a new portfolio of multi-gigabit, symmetrical Internet products for customers powered by DOCSIS 4.0. Comcast leverages a breakthrough network technology known as “Full Duplex” which utilizes the same network spectrum to dramatically increase upstream speeds without sacrificing downstream speeds.

Comcast Business has begun deployment of next-generation symmetrical Internet, powered by Full Duplex technology, to businesses in select areas of Atlanta, Ga.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Philadelphia, Pa., and will continue to launch new markets throughout the country over the next few years.

Comcast also reported that the business services launch of DOCSIS 4.0 is the latest in a long line of world firsts that Comcast has spearheaded in the effort to implement DOCSIS 4.0. In April 2021, Comcast conducted the first-ever live test of Full Duplex DOCSIS and later that year tested the world’s first 10G connection all the way from the network to a modem. In 2022, Comcast conducted a world-first live trial and connected a business location in the Philadelphia region to its live network including a DOCSIS 4.0-enabled 10G node and multiple cable modems. In February 2023, the company marked another major milestone in the nation’s largest and fastest multi-gig deployment by announcing its latest Xfinity 10G upgrade launched to 10 million homes and businesses. And in December 2023, Comcast introduced the first residential customers in the world to next-generation Internet powered by DOCSIS 4.0 technology.