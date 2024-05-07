Global Telecom & Pay TV Services Market to Slowdown in 2024

NEEDHAM, Mass.—The International Data Corporation is predicting that worldwide spending on telecom services and pay TV services will increase by 1.4% in 2024 to a total of $1,530 billion, a slower rate of growth than 2023, when spending grew by 2.1% to $1,509 billion.

IDC Worldwide Semiannual Telecom Services Tracker found that in terms of value, the progress of the global market slowed during the latter half of 2023 as the growth rate recorded for the full year was approximately one percentage point lower than IDC's previous forecast.

This deceleration primarily resulted from slower-than-anticipated progress in the Americas, where a combination of sluggish economic growth, relatively high inflation, and saturated markets created an unfavorable environment for market development, the researchers explained.

However, in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, which faced similar economic issues but where telecom operators were allowed by the regulators to increase their tariffs in line with inflation using a Consumer Price Index (CPI) model, the market grew somewhat faster than expected.

More specifically, the Tracker found that in the Americas spending increased by only 0.5% from $571 billion in 2022 to $574 billion in 2023.

Overall, the IDC is predicting that the five-year outlook for the global connectivity services market remains positive, albeit slightly less optimistic than the previous forecast.

The study explained the outlook as follows: Key central banks in the U.S. and Europe have repeatedly postponed decisions to decrease reference interest rates, impacting the potential for a more robust economic recovery. Consequently, the market environment is expected to remain relatively unfavorable for several more years. Persistent inflation will continue to affect the purchasing power of end users but will also prompt many telcos to implement upward tariff adjustments. However, as inflation will continue to gradually decrease, the positive impact of these future tariff increases should diminish over time. The unstable political situation, fueled by conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, adds further uncertainty and is likely to dampen growth rates. In the Asia/Pacific region, slower growth can be attributed to the cooling down of the Chinese economy. Nevertheless, positive trends are anticipated due to expected healthy growth in India and other developing markets.

An analysis by service type confirms that well-established trends persist, even in the face of changes in top-line forecasts, the researchers added.The mobile segment continues to be the largest, driven by the growth in mobile data usage and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications. This growth offsets declines in spending on mobile voice and messaging services. Additionally, the fixed data services segment continues to grow due to the increasing demand for higher-bandwidth services. However, spending on fixed voice services is projected to deteriorate over the forecast period as the decline in traditional voice revenues is not fully compensated for by the increase in IP voice.

Despite a slight decline in the Pay TV market due to the rising popularity of Video on Demand (VoD) and Over-The-Top (OTT) services, these offerings will remain an essential part of telecom providers’ multiplay services, the study found.

"With the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics, the telecom operators have obtained a new powerful ally that should help them modernize their business operations and improve efficiencies," said Kresimir Alic, research director, Worldwide Telecom Services at IDC. "Our research has already identified a huge number of use cases including customer service chatbots, virtual assistants, and field technicians, as well as the usage of AI for network modernization and predictive maintenance, network traffic management, personalized marketing, fraud detection and prevention, churn predictions, and revenue assurance. These enhancements, together with many others that will be invented soon, should undoubtedly help telecom operators to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and stay competitive in this rapidly evolving industry."