'The Walking Dead' Heads to 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - "The Walking Dead" actor Steven Yeun, creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman and AMC President Charlie Collier will participate in a panel discussion at 2015 NAB Show.

Steven Yeun

Michael Schneider of TV Guide will moderate the panel, entitled "More of What You Crave: The World of 'The Walking Dead'" on Tuesday, April 14. The panel will focus on the expansive world of “The Walking Dead” and explore the factors that have led to the show’s success in the new “golden age” of television.

After the session, attendees will be able to visit with panelists in the “Crave Cave,” a new feature of the conference where speakers and fans can engage.

“The Walking Dead” is currently in its fifth season and stars Yeun, Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira. The show airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

This general session, which is open to all NAB attendees, will take place on April 14 from 9 – 10 a.m. in South Hall Room 222 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.