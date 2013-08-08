The Switch selects Miranda's NVISION routers, iControl monitoring and control solutions

The Switch has selected Miranda's NVISION routers and iControl monitoring and control solutions to power an expansion of the company's video distribution and fiber switching services.

The Switch provides customer-controlled, uncompressed HD distribution services for domestic and international television networks, common carriers and local broadcast stations, as well as producers and distributors of sports, entertainment, news and other programming. The company is nearing completion of the most recent phase of a 50-city expansion to deliver its switching services to major media markets in the United States and key international locations.

The NVISION 8144 Hybrid routers that The Switch installed combine performance and efficiency. They also offer simplified, high-density cable management, direct fiber connectivity, a full complement of redundancy options and audio concentrators. The NVISION 8500 Hybrid router range spans multiple frame sizes, which for The Switch constitutes a 144 x 144 matrix in a single, compact 8RU frame and Miranda's NV9000 advanced router system, which provides router control and matrix management via software and hardware control panels.