The Switch Rolls Out New HD Ethernet Transport Service

NEW YORK

Content transport provider, The Switch, has introduced a new full-protected content high-definition Ethernet delivery service for sports broadcasters, "The Switch Five Nines Service." It’s designed to connect sports venues with broadcasters’ master control facilities and is set up to provide redundant 10 Gpbs paths to and from more than 120 U.S. and Canadian sports facilities and customer broadcasting centers. As the name implies, the service was engineered to provide a reliability of 99.999 percent.

"’The Switch Five Nines Service’ is an industry innovation," said Scott Beers, The Switch’s president and chief executive officer. "With end-to-end diversity inherent in this service offering, our customers are ultimately the big winners, receiving protected service without the expense of ordering a second path."

The new service was designed especially for major sports leagues and their rights holders and also features seamless transport of uncompressed and JPEG2000 HD video. It also includes ASI, 3G and 4K capabilities, along with on-site telephone and Internet connectivity.

"The Switch Five Nines" will make its debut this summer in advance of the 2014/2015 NBA and NHL seasons.