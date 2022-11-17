The Hill’s Midterm Election Coverage Boosted Audiences to Record Levels

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Nexstar is reporting that its digital news operation The Hill hit new audience records for the platform during the midterms, with The Hill’s owned-and-operated digital platforms earning nearly 30 million page views last week and receiving more than 20 million additional views from syndication partners.

The growth stands in contrast to TV audiences for election night coverage on November 8 , which were the lowest since 2014.

On Election Day itself, readers spent more than 3 million hours on TheHill.com. This represents more readership than any prior midterm election cycle.

Nexstar also reported that in the days since the election, traffic has remained nearly double month over month for TheHill.com.

“We’re proud to offer in-depth yet accessible perspectives that help people make sense of the news,” said Jason Jedlinski, general manager of The Hill. “Whether you’re thinking of buying a home or electric car, or planning your business strategy for 2023, The Hill’s reporting helps people make more informed decisions by quickly decoding and translating what’s happening in DC.”

This election is the first for the recently launched The Hill TV streaming channel, which brought The Hill’s essential, agenda-setting programming to OTT (Over the Top) viewers. The coverage on The Hill TV included exclusive interviews and on-the-ground reporting from Nexstar’s local television stations and NewsNation, the company’s national cable news network reaching 70 million U.S. television households.

The Hill is part of Nexstar Digital, the digital business of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.