Election Night TV Ratings Lowest Since 2014
Fox News topped viewership at 7.4 million, followed by ABC
Despite record turnout of voters in many of the parts of the U.S. on Tuesday, TV ratings did not follow suit, according to Nielsen, which reported that the overall TV audience of 25.4 million viewers on Tuesday night was the lowest for a mid-term since 2014, and just one-third of the TV audience for the 2018 vote.
Cable’s top channel didn’t disappoint when it came to viewership, as Fox News ran away with the ratings on Tuesday night, logging 7.4 million viewers. Unexpectedly, though, MSNBC’s 3.2 million viewers beat out rival CNN, which logged only 2.6 million, marking the first time MSNBC has bettered CNN during any mid-term of presidential election night, according to Neilsen.
Ratings were also down for the top three networks, which cleared their primetime scheduled for election coverage. ABC came out on top with 3.3 million viewers, 38% lower than 2018, followed by NBC with 3.1 million, down 43% from 2018 and then CBS with 2.6 million viewers, down 33%.
In the all important 25-54 demographic CNN tied NBC for second place and beat MSNBC; of the big three, NBC came out on top. Nielsen said that 65% of the TV viewing audience on Tuesday night were 55 and older.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.