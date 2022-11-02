The CW Names Brad Schwartz President, Entertainment

BURBANK, Calif.—Brad Schwartz, a 20 year veteran in the TV business has been named president, CW Entertainment for The CW Network. Schwartz, most recently president of Pop TV, will start on Nov. 7, and report to Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network.

Schwartz spearheaded the re-brand of the TV Guide Network to Pop TV, growing audience and revenue for six consecutive years. He was also responsible for landing Pop TV’s flagship original series, “Schitt’s Creek.”

Nexstar, the nation’s largest TV station group, acquired a majority stake in The CW in August and at the time, said the acquisition would help the company diversify its content outside of news, establish a presence in AVOD and improve The CW ratings, revenue, and profitability by prioritizing programing for the network’s broadcast audience.

“I have had the pleasure of working closely with Brad and I have seen his entrepreneurial approach to reinvigorating brands,” said Miller. “He knows how to develop and acquire hits with limited resources, nurture talent, and broaden the appeal of diverse media assets.”

“I have respected and admired The CW for a long, long time and, quite frankly, I have always dreamed of working there,” said Schwartz. “I am thrilled to get back together with Dennis and build upon its great foundation. It is an exciting challenge, backed by a fantastic team at Nexstar, and we’re going to have a ton of fun.”

Schwartz is a graduate of The University of Pennsylvania and began his career working for Lorne Michaels at “Saturday Night Live.”