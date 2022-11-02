The CW Names Brad Schwartz President, Entertainment
Schwartz best known for bringing 'Schitt's Creek' to Pop TV
BURBANK, Calif.—Brad Schwartz, a 20 year veteran in the TV business has been named president, CW Entertainment for The CW Network. Schwartz, most recently president of Pop TV, will start on Nov. 7, and report to Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network.
Schwartz spearheaded the re-brand of the TV Guide Network to Pop TV, growing audience and revenue for six consecutive years. He was also responsible for landing Pop TV’s flagship original series, “Schitt’s Creek.”
Nexstar, the nation’s largest TV station group, acquired a majority stake in The CW in August and at the time, said the acquisition would help the company diversify its content outside of news, establish a presence in AVOD and improve The CW ratings, revenue, and profitability by prioritizing programing for the network’s broadcast audience.
“I have had the pleasure of working closely with Brad and I have seen his entrepreneurial approach to reinvigorating brands,” said Miller. “He knows how to develop and acquire hits with limited resources, nurture talent, and broaden the appeal of diverse media assets.”
“I have respected and admired The CW for a long, long time and, quite frankly, I have always dreamed of working there,” said Schwartz. “I am thrilled to get back together with Dennis and build upon its great foundation. It is an exciting challenge, backed by a fantastic team at Nexstar, and we’re going to have a ton of fun.”
Schwartz is a graduate of The University of Pennsylvania and began his career working for Lorne Michaels at “Saturday Night Live.”
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.